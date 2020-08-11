Jared Leto confirms he will star in third Tron movie

Jared Leto has confirmed he will star in the upcoming Tron movie and said it is “mind-blowing” he will get to be part of the new chapter.

The actor and musician will appear in the third instalment in the sci-fi franchise, which follows the original 1982 film and the long-awaited sequel in 2010.

Leto confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child.

“The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing.

“I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON.

“We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love.

“We have some very special ideas in store for you all…

“Anyone wanna go to the movies? See you in the grid!”

The original film starred Jeff Bridges and was set inside the computer program called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games.

He reprised his role for Tron: Legacy, in 2010, with Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise.