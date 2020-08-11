Dan Snow’s online history channel acquired by Little Dot Studios

Dan Snow’s online history channel and podcast site History Hit has been acquired by the All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios.

The acquisition will create an on-demand history network linking Little Dot Studios’ existing factual advertising-based channels and History Hit’s subscription channel.

The historian and presenter, 41, will work exclusively to create content for the platforms.

Dan Snow and his wife Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Little Dot Studios owns the brands Timeline and Absolute History.

Snow began hosting the History Hit podcast in 2015 before launching the History Hit Network featuring podcasts including Histories Of The Unexpected and Art Detective.

It also runs live events with partners including the British Museum, the Tower of London and English Heritage.

Snow said: “Today is the start of the next phase. Little Dot is the perfect home for us.

“They are best in the business at attracting gigantic audiences online through their world-beating YouTube channels. It is a killer combination.

“Together we are going to transform the way people watch and listen; always innovating, but never forgetting that the key is giving our hugely sophisticated, highly engaged audience what they struggle to find elsewhere: high-quality history.”

Andy Taylor, co-founder and chief executive of Little Dot Studios, said: “As factual history programming has fallen out of favour with some traditional broadcasters, it has boomed on digital platforms across all age groups.

“History content is an important part of our business – average watch time on YouTube is over 30 minutes per video with the majority of viewing taking place in the living room – and we see potential for further substantial growth in this area.”

Snow has become well known for programmes such as Battlefield Britain, Dan Snow’s Norman Walks and Filthy Cities, and was made an MBE for services to history last year.