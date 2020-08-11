Arctic Monkeys support efforts to raise money for grassroots music venues

Arctic Monkeys are supporting struggling grassroots music venues, including those where they made their name.

Independent venues have had to cancel events and face an uncertain future because of the pandemic.

After forming in Sheffield, the band performed at several venues around the country during the early stages of their career, and regularly played at The Leadmill in the city.

Frontman Alex Turner will raffle his black Fender Stratocaster guitar which he used for many of the band’s early performances, including shows at The Leadmill.

Arctic Monkeys have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money for @Leadmill and other grassroots venues in the UK in conjunction with @musicvenuetrust. Enter to win Alex's Fender Guitar. Entry is £5, for more information and to enter, visit: https://t.co/eOs6l52Bvr pic.twitter.com/Td9aUhuymg — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) August 11, 2020

The venue has also played host to Pulp, Coldplay, Arcade Fire, Muse, Oasis, Stone Roses, The White Stripes, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka over the last four decades.

It has rescheduled or cancelled more than 120 events since closing its doors in March.

All funds raised will go to Music Venue Trust to support The Leadmill and other independent UK grassroots music venues.

Fans over the age of 18 can enter the raffle at the band’s page on crowdfunder, which is waiving its platform fee.

The raffle is at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/arctic-monkeys-leadmill and open until 6pm on August 25.