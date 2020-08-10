Taylor Swift on course for third week at the top of the UK album chart

Taylor Swift is on course to top the UK album chart for the third week with Folklore.

The album is solely available in digital formats until it gets a physical release later in the year.

Swift, who had been set to headline Glastonbury before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, recorded the album during lockdown.

(PA)

Last week it became the US singer’s longest-reigning number one album in the UK when it topped the chart for a second time.

Her previous releases Red, 1989, Reputation and Lover all held the Official Charts Company top spot for a week.

Glass Animals’ new album Dreamland is second in the provisional rankings, while Deep Purple’s Whoosh! is third.

Juice Wrld (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the posthumous debut album by the late US rapper Pop Smoke, is fourth, while Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die is fifth.

The final rankings will be announced on Friday.