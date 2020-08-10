Sarah-Jane Mee reveals her newborn daughter’s name

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee has revealed that her newborn daughter is called Rae Brenda Richardson.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, she labelled the baby as her “little ray of sunshine”.

Mee said that during the lockdown, she and fiance Ben Richardson “kept hearing about rainbows and rays of hope and we came up with her name from that”.

Sarah-Jane Mee (Hello!/PA)

“The morning after she was born, Ben said to me, ‘I think she’s a Rae’, and I remember looking at her and thinking, ‘You’re right, she’s Rae and she’s our little ray of sunshine’.”

Despite planning to have a home birth, Mee had to go in to hospital because of complications with her pregnancy.

“I went in on a Saturday and went through every stage of labour, but we got to Tuesday night and I was only two centimetres dilated,” she said.

“It was really disappointing as my body wasn’t ready, but we had to get her out safely so they recommended I have a C-section.”

The baby was born on June 24.

Sarah-Jane Mee (John Stillwell/PA)

The presenter said that “one of the positives of lockdown has been Ben being at home so he has been in this 50/50 with me”.

She added: “We’re a tag team. At night, I will feed her and then he’ll take her from me so I can go back to sleep.

“He takes it in his stride and has made me feel more confident too.”

She added that Richardson “loves being a dad more than anything”.

“It’s made me love him even more, if that’s possible,” she said.

The full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.