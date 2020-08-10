Roman Kemp breaks down as he pays tribute to friend and producer

Roman Kemp broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his “absolute brother”, producer Joe Lyons, who died last week.

The Capital Breakfast DJ shared his memories of his friend and colleague, saying: “I never thought I would have to be doing this on the radio.”

Explaining his absence from the show at the end of last week, he told listeners: “Last Tuesday, very suddenly, we lost one of our best friends – and our colleague – Producer Joe. He was not just part of the Capital Breakfast family, but a loved member of the whole team.

“Everybody that works here at Capital is obviously completely devastated and we are trying to process this all together.”

Paying tribute to the producer, who worked at Capital’s parent company Global for nine years, Kemp said: “He was kind, caring, loved dogs, he was obsessed with his daily step count. He never ironed his clothes, he loved his family so much.”

He added: “He was playful, he was silly and that is how we are going to remember him and that is how we would like you to remember him.”

Wiping away tears, before promising the show would go on, he continued: “He’s my absolute brother and I never thought I would have to be doing this on the radio.”