Martin Compston: New Line Of Duty series hopefully finished by Christmas

Martin Compston has said a new series of Line Of Duty will “hopefully” be finished by Christmas despite the challenges of filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor told the BBC’s The One Show that the producers of the programme have a date they are planning to finish by.

He added he is in “dire need of a haircut” and needs to lose weight before filming resumes.

Compston, who plays DS Steve Arnott in the crime drama, said plans for filming would have to be altered because of the pandemic.

“I think there will be changes, I mean there’s going to be massive changes off camera just because of the protocols and the social distancing, how many people can be on set, no congregating, people off camera wearing masks – it’s going to be a completely different feel,” he said.

“We wouldn’t really want to compromise the scripts, the scripts are so good, and people are so loyal to the show – there would be no point coming back if we’re going to compromise quality.

“We’ve got a definite date that we’re working towards but there’s no point announcing it because the situation’s so fluid, and it can change daily, so hopefully we can get it done before Christmas.”

He said he has read the scripts up to episode four in the new series and there are a number of bombshells.

Compston, who is living in Las Vegas, said it is a “bizarre” time to be in the city, which is normally bustling with nightlife.

“I think the last time the whole strip was closed down was after the JFK assassination,” he said.

“It’s very eerie when you’re driving by it and it’s so quiet because it’s a party town, a sort of Disneyland for adults, and usually full of life, so it’s been a weird time.”