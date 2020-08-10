Celebrities who have contracted coronavirus

Actor Antonio Banderas has become the latest celebrity to reveal they have contracted coronavirus.

The actor confirmed the news on his 60th birthday on Monday.

Here is a look at some of the high-profile celebrities who have had Covid-19:

Idris Elba

(Matt Crossick/PA)

In March the actor revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19, becoming one of the first famous faces to do so.

He later told the Radio Times that while he was asymptomatic the illness had a “traumatic” impact on him psychologically.

Tom Hanks

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Hollywood actor and his wife Rita Wilson also contracted coronavirus in March while they were in Australia.

Hanks subsequently told NBC’s Today programme he felt “rotten” while he had the virus and he has spoken out in favour of people wearing masks and adhering to social distancing rules.

Bryan Cranston

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Last month the Breaking Bad star said he was “one of the lucky ones” after showing only mild symptoms after testing positive.

He shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of him donating his plasma – the liquid part of the blood – to scientists helping to fight the disease.

JK Rowling

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Harry Potter author said that while she was not tested for Covid-19 she displayed all the symptoms.

She shared a video on Twitter of a doctor demonstrating a breathing technique which helps get air into the base of the lungs.

Pink

(Joe Giddens/PA)

American singer Pink revealed in April that she had tested positive.

The Grammy Award-winner said she was donating a million dollars (£815,000) to emergency funds aimed at helping tackle the virus.

Amitabh Bachchan

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Bollywood superstar was admitted to hospital after testing positive last month.

The actor was discharged earlier this month.