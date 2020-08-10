Binky Felstead opens up about relationship with Max Fredrik Darnton

Binky Felstead has said she “wouldn’t be with” boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton if she was not open to the idea of marrying him.

The former Made In Chelsea star said she knew he was “special” soon after they met.

She told Hello! magazine: “I’ve always wanted to get married, but I never minded when.

(Hello!/PA)

“I’ve never been one of those girls who have their picture perfect wedding in their head and know what ring they want, but it would be nice to have that one day.”

“We just got on really well and we laughed the whole time,” she added.

“He was very open and honest from the beginning.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Obviously, with me having [three-year-old daughter] India, I was very wary and he wanted to let me know that he wasn’t just going to turn around and go.”

He was “committed”, she added.

Felstead revealed last year that she is in a relationship with Darnton.

Felstead revealed last year that she is in a relationship with Darnton.