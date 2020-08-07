Taylor Swift’s Folklore tops UK album chart for second week

Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore has topped the UK charts for the second week.

The singer leads her nearest competitor by 3,500 chart sales.

The album is solely available in digital formats until it gets a physical release later in the year.

Folklore has become Swift’s longest-reigning number one UK album after her previous releases Red, 1989, Reputation and Lover all held the Official Charts Company top spot for one week only.

Swift, who had been set to headline Glastonbury before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, recorded the album during the lockdown.

A Hero’s Death by Fontaines DC came second in the chart.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the posthumous debut album by the late US rapper Pop Smoke, is at number three in the chart, while Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die came fourth.

Juice Wrld is fourth in the album chart (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Advertising

Southampton punk band Creeper’s album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void debuted at number five.

Head & Heart by Joel Corry featuring MNEK leads the week’s singles chart.

Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo is second, while Lighter by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI came third.

Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles was fourth, while AJ Tracey and Mabel’s West Ten came fifth.