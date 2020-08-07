Sixties pop star Wayne Fontana dies at 74

Sixties pop star Wayne Fontana has died at the age of 74.

The singer was best known for the 1965 hit Game Of Love with The Mindbenders.

He later had a further solo hit with Pamela Pamela in 1967.

Chimes Int'l on behalf of the family of Wayne Fontana regret to announce he passed away this afternoon at Steppinghill Hospital, Stockport. His long term partner was by his side. known for his 1965 hit Game of Love. Family asks for privacy at this time. Enq: RoyChimes@aol.com — Diane Hinds, MA. (@diane_hinds) August 6, 2020

After Fontana left the group in 1965, The Mindbenders recorded their biggest hit, Groovy Kind Of Love.

A statement from management agency Chimes International said: “Chimes Int’l on behalf of the family of Wayne Fontana regret to announce he passed away this afternoon at Steppinghill Hospital, Stockport.

“His long-term partner was by his side. Known for his 1965 hit Game of Love. Family asks for privacy at this time.”

Broadcaster Tony Blackburn paid tribute to Fontana on Twitter, writing: “So sorry to hear about the passing of great 60’s icon Wayne Fontana yesterday.

Advertising

So sorry to hear about the passing of great 60's icon Wayne Fontana yesterday.He was a lovely guy and gave us some great https://t.co/BF3e2O110t Sounds Of The Sixties has been recorded already for tomorrow we will do a tribute on Saturday week's show. R.I.P. Wayne — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) August 7, 2020

“He was a lovely guy and gave us some great songs.

“As Sounds Of The Sixties has been recorded already for tomorrow, we will do a tribute on Saturday week’s show. R.I.P. Wayne.”

Born Glyn Ellis, Fontana reportedly took his stage name from Elvis Presley’s drummer, DJ Fontana.

In 2007 he appeared in court dressed as the Old Bailey’s Lady Justice – where he admitted setting fire to a debt collector’s car.