Rihanna and Daisy Edgar-Jones make Vogue’s power list

Rihanna features alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury and the Queen in a list of powerful women.

The annual Vogue 25 list selects “the women of the moment who are leading us through 2020 with prescience, power and poise”.

This year’s edition seeks to highlight how, during the coronavirus pandemic, “as priorities shifted so did the spotlight”.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ian West/PA)

The magazine describes Edgar-Jones as “the star of the lockdown must-watch Normal People” and notes that the BBC Three show’s release during Covid-19 “accelerated” her “rise to fame”.

It also suggests the pandemic has “deepened” the Queen’s relevance.

2019 Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo features on the list, as does Labour MP Dawn Butler.

Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, June Sarpong, the BBC’s first director of creative diversity, and Michaela Coel, the creator of hit series I May Destroy You, also appear.

The list also includes transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf and Maria Balshaw, the director of the Tate galleries.

Also featured are vaccinologist Professor Sarah Gilbert and domestic abuse commissioner Nicole Jacobs.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the Duchess of Sussex have appeared on previous editions of the list.

Read the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Friday August 7.

The Vogue 25 list in full

– Anne Mensah, vice president of original series, Netflix

– Asma Khan, chef

– Bernardine Evaristo, novelist

– Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council

– Charlotte Tilbury, beauty innovator

– Daisy Edgar-Jones, actor

– Dawn Butler, Labour MP

– Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer

– Emily Maitlis, broadcaster

– Emma Revie, chief executive of The Trussell Trust

– Florence Pugh, actor

– Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress

– June Sarpong, director of creativity diversity at the BBC

– Liza Bilal & Naomi Smith, Black Lives Matter activists

– Maria Balshaw, director ofTate

– Michaela Coel, writer and actor

– Munroe Bergdorf, model and activist

– Nicole Jacobs, domestic abuse commissioner

– Pippa Crerar, journalist

– Prof Sarah Gilbert, vaccinologist

– Rihanna, businesswoman

– Rosh Mahtani, designer

– Silvana Tenreyro, economist

– Steph Houghton, footballer

– The Queen