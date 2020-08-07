Paddy McGuinness stuns Alex Jones after flashing his underwear on The One Show

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness stunned Alex Jones after flashing his underwear on The One Show.

McGuinness had been on the BBC One programme to discuss both Top Gear and Total Wipeout, but gave Alex and co-presenter Gethin Jones more than they bargained for.

At the end of the virtual interview, McGuinness, 46, stood up to leave – showing off his white, tight-fitting underwear to viewers.

Well, @PaddyMcGuinness – that is one way to exit the show! ? ?#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/KvTDafHVme — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) August 7, 2020

A stunned Alex looked away while Gethin broke into fits of laughter. And those watching at home also saw the funny side.

One tweeted a picture of the incident and wrote: “@PaddyMcGuinness is an absolute legend.”

Another said: “Quality work there from @PaddyMcGuinness on #TheOneShow.”

And one commented: “That was just brilliant.”

McGuinness also discussed how filming Top Gear has given him a greater appreciation of the UK.

He said: “I love seeing the world but there’s something about filming in the UK that is just amazing. We’ve been in Wales these last few days.

“To me growing up, Wales was all about Rhyl and the sun centre, that’s all I saw.

“We were over at Snowdonia the other day and we were down at Bangor, they’ve got Europe’s biggest zip line there and the views were absolutely amazing.

“I’ve got to say I’ve never met a Welsh person I didn’t like, and I’ve met Robbie Savage.”

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm.