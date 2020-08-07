Filmmaker Ava DuVernay to narrate One Perfect Shot docuseries

Ava DuVernay will narrate a new documentary series exploring some of the most famous scenes in cinema.

The Oscar-nominated director has teamed up with HBO Max for One Perfect Shot, which will pull back the curtain on the art of filmmaking.

Using state of the art technology, producers say each director will “literally enter each shot” and walk viewers through the scene.

I’ve loved the @OnePerfectShot Twitter account since Geoff began it way back when. A blast watching @rejects build it with films of all kinds and cultures. Working on this for TV with my pal Bruce and @ARRAYNow has been so fun. A film geek’s dream! Coming to @hbomax in 2021. https://t.co/haD3KiNSr3 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 7, 2020

Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements, HBO Max said.

And each director will present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced their career.

DuVernay described the series, made up of 30-minute episodes, as a “film geek’s dream”. The Selma director’s Array Filmworks is working on the series and she will serve as executive producer.

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” DuVernay said. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at Array Filmworks.”

The series is based on a popular Twitter account of the same name.

One Perfect Shot is set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021.