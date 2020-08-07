Christine Quinn ‘disappointed’ with how wedding was shown in Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has said it is “hard to watch” her opulent wedding in the new series of the reality show because she is “disappointed” with how it was portrayed.

The estate agent tied the knot with Christian Richard last December and the ceremony features in the third series of the hit Netflix reality show.

However, Quinn said she wishes viewers had been shown more of the lavish details of the event and less drama between her work colleagues from the Oppenheim Group.

She told US magazine People: “I was a little disappointed. It just didn’t really showcase the way that it was.

“The wedding was the best day of my life and it was hard for me to watch it on the television show because that’s not really the way that I remember it.

“I understand they wanted to get certain storylines in there, but this was actually my day. This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately.

“I’m not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it. I was like ‘This is not my wedding, this is not my wedding.’

“I would have loved some vows. I would have loved a line from me: I talked with all the girls afterward, they congratulated me.

“I curated my music very well – I was really happy about that – and I walked down the aisle to Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max, the violin version; I did my bouquet toss to Iggy Azalea’s Lola; and I had Phantom Of The Opera playing when we were announced as husband and wife.

“We had these huge LED screens that were gorgeous, projecting snow and rain and (playing) thunder, and all these fabulous things. It was just a whole theatrical performance.”

She added: “It is what it is.”

– The third series of Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix now.