Cardi B opens up about trying to break into the music industry

Cardi B has opened up about the obstacles she faced when she was trying to break into the music industry.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper told Apple Music that she initially found fame through social media.

“When I first started doing music and everything, my feelings got hurt a lot of times,” she said.

She added that her manager told her she had to “be more friendly” and go out more, spending more time mixing with people in the music industry.

“I just felt like I’m shaking hands with everybody, but nobody wants to do a f****** feature with me,” she said.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“And then my husband [rapper Offset], he was the one that gave me a feature.”

She added that there will be “several” more female rappers finding fame through social media platforms.

Advertising

“You cannot stop people from shining, because social media is going to make you shine,” she said.

On Friday Cardi B released her new single WAP with Megan Thee Stallion.

The full interview airs at 5pm on New Music Daily on Apple Music.