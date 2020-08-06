Zoe Kravitz responds as High Fidelity cancelled after one season

Zoe Kravitz shared a thank you message with fans after it was reported her TV adaptation of High Fidelity had been cancelled after one season.

The series was a reimagining of the 2000 movie starring John Cusack – which was based on Nick Hornby’s novel – and told from a female perspective.

Kravitz starred as pop culture-loving record shop owner Rob. High Fidelity premiered on US streaming platform Hulu in February and was a critical favourite.

However, it was reported on Thursday it had not been renewed for a second season.

Apparently responding to the news, Kravitz shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the show on Instagram and said: “i wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”

Kravitz, 31, is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet, who played an ex-girlfriend of Cusack’s character in the High Fidelity film.

British author Hornby had welcomed the fresh spin on his novel.

“I thought it was really cool, especially when I found out who the woman was going to be,” Hornby told the New York Post.

“I never thought it was about guys particularly. I thought it was about music and relationships.”

Kravitz is set to star opposite Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Batman film as Catwoman.