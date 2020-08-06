Jameela Jamil to deliver lecture at digital Edinburgh TV Festival

Jameela Jamil is to discuss her experience of the television industry and online trolling at the first digital Edinburgh TV Festival.

The actress and activist, 34, will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture, which offers a platform to different and diverse voices in the television industry.

Best known for presenting on T4 and acting in US sitcom The Good Place, Jamil also hosts the I Weigh podcast about mental health and body positivity.

Jerry Springer delivered last year’s lecture (Ian West/PA)

She has previously spoken about her experience of an eating disorder and the pitfalls of working within the TV industry.

Jamil said: “I really bloody love the Alternative MacTaggart talks, and to be asked to participate this year is a massive and frankly ridiculous, honour.”

Previous speakers include Al Gore, Armando Iannucci, Charlie Brooker, Sharon Horgan, Russell Brand, Jeremy Corbyn and last year’s guest, US broadcaster and former politician, Jerry Springer.

Jamil will be joined by journalist and documentary maker Afua Hirsch in conversation.

Sessions at this year’s festival, set to take place in a digital format between August 24 and 27, will “look to dissect the TV industry and debate the many challenges facing producers in the current climate,” organisers have said.

The event is being hosted in collaboration with YouTube and Freeview.

More information at www.thetvfestival.com.