Brian Austin Green reacts to Megan Fox’s Machine Gun Kelly Instagram tribute

Brian Austin Green appeared to have a less than positive response to estranged wife Megan Fox’s loving tribute to her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Transformers star Fox posted a black and white snap of her and the topless rapper, writing on Instagram: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Green, who split with Fox late last year after nearly a decade of marriage, was quick to respond.

Taking to his own Instagram account, he wrote an almost identical caption alongside pictures of his four sons, three of whom he shares with Fox.

“Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” Green, 47, said, with pictures of Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, three, as well as a snap of son Kassius, 18, from a previous relationship.

Comments on the post varied between praise for Green’s sense of humour and accusations of being petty.

Green and Fox, 34, first met in 2004 and got married in 2010, but have separated on and off since.

Advertising

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was first linked to Fox in May when they were spotted out and about together.

He made their relationship Instagram official last month, sharing a picture of them together alongside the caption: “Waited for eternity to find you again.”

The new couple took part in a recent interview and discussed what Fox described as their instant connection on the set of upcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Advertising

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said of the rapper.

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

“So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”