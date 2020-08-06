Alyssa Milano says she ‘felt like she was dying while suffering from Covid-19’

Alyssa Milano has said that she felt like she was dying while she was suffering from coronavirus.

The US actress revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies after three earlier tests suggested she had not contracted the virus.

The Charmed star said she “basically had every Covid symptom”, adding: “It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest.”

She added that she had “never been this kind of sick” and “everything hurt”.

Milano also suffered from confusion, weight loss, headaches and loss of smell.

She said she wanted people to know that the testing system is “flawed” and “this illness is not a hoax”.

“I thought I was dying. I felt like I was dying,” she said, adding that she had “lingering symptoms” for four months.

Milano, who shared the message alongside an image of her using breathing equipment, said she fell ill in March.

She also revealed that she would be donating her plasma – the liquid part of the blood which can contain antibodies – “with the hope that it … might save a life”.

Milano added: “Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance.

“I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt.”

A number of other celebrities including actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston, as well as the singer Pink, have previously revealed they have had Covid-19.