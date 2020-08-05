Madonna, Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani to feature on Dua Lipa remix album

Dua Lipa has enlisted the help of Madonna, Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani for a remix of her album Future Nostalgia.

Club Future Nostalgia The Remix Album will be made up of remixes of songs from her second album, which was released earlier this year.

It was a collaboration with US DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna (formerly The Black Madonna) and tracks include a remix of Levitating, featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna, and hit single Physical, remixed by Mark Ronson and featuring Gwen Stefani.

Lipa wrote on Instagram: “Club Future Nostalgia The Remix Album w The Blessed Madonna coming August 21 – Levitating August 14 – featuring Missy Elliott & Madonna – Physical ft. Gwen Stefani remixed by Mark Ronson.

“All Future Nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves and many many more surprises!!! C ya soon.”

She also shared an image of what appeared to be album artwork, featuring her in an all-white outfit in the middle of the city, flanked by Madonna in her Madame X eyepatch, Stefani, Ronson, Elliott and The Blessed Madonna.

Madonna also teased the imminent arrival of the Levitating remix on Instagram, writing: “Levitating Is Coming … Dua Lipa, Missy Elliot and Myself!! Its so (fire emoji) … Aug. 14th.”