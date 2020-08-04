Kimberley Walsh reveals she almost landed Coronation Street role

Former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh has revealed she almost landed the part of Maria Connor in Coronation Street.

Walsh said she made it down to the final few hopefuls before she was a success on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Maria made her debut on the Corrie Cobbles in May 2000 and has been played by Samia Longchambon since.

Walsh joined Girls Aloud and enjoyed huge chart success with the band.

Kimberley Walsh has revealed she almost landed the role of Maria Connor in Corrie (Ian West/PA)

Recalling her Corrie near-miss during an appearance on The One Show, the 38-year-old from Bradford said: “I actually got down to the last two or three for Maria in Coronation Street. I think it was the year before I got into Girls Aloud, which could have been very different!”

Walsh and her Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts found success with hits including Sound Of The Underground, Jump and Something Kinda Ooooh. They last performed together in 2013, the year they split.

Walsh also discussed the possibility of a 20-year anniversary reunion in 2022.

She said: “It’s 20 years in 2022 so we’re feeling a bit of outside pressure now.

“People keep asking if we’re making any plans and we actually haven’t made any yet, but we’re definitely feeling a bit of pressure from the outside so you never know.”

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm.