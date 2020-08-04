Binky Felstead on how a stranger on Instagram encouraged her to find love

Binky Felstead has said she was encouraged to find love again after a stranger on Instagram told her not to miss out on the chance to meet someone new because she has a child.

The Made In Chelsea star, who shares daughter India, three, with ex-partner Josh “JP” Patterson, is now dating boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton.

She told Women’s Health magazine: “This girl [on Instagram] said: ‘I think it’s absolutely incredible what you’re doing, bringing up your little girl, and I just want to let you know that I’ve been a single mum for two years now and I’ve turned away any opportunity to meet anyone because of my daughter.

“And all I can say now is that she’s growing up, she doesn’t need me as much any more and I’m still single and quite lonely.

“So, please make sure you’re not giving up the chance to meet someone or bring yourself happiness.'”

The TV star now hopes to have more children, saying: “Hopefully, there are more babies in the future and, you know, [I’m] looking at places in the country to have weekends, that’s the type of thing I want in my future – my childhood, basically.

“I had the most amazing childhood – ducks, chickens running around in the kitchen, goats in the garden.”

Advertising

She added: “Success for me is being able to financially look after my family… I’ve always been very independent; I’ve loved that about making my own money and coming up with new ideas… and that’s what I want to keep pursuing in my 30s.”

Felstead also spoke about her belief in psychic mediums, saying: “I know people pooh-pooh it and I guess that’s because people probably will have had rubbish experiences before, but I’ve had so many brilliant ones and I believe in it 100%.”

(Ian Harrison/Women’s Health)

The full interview is in the September 2020 issue of Women’s Health, on sale from the August 5, also available as a digital edition.