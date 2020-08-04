Ben Cooper appointed group director of content and music at Bauer Radio UK

Ben Cooper has been appointed group director of content and music at Bauer Radio UK.

He has begun the newly-created job with immediate effect.

Cooper has worked in the radio and music industry for more than 20 years, spending time at the BBC and with commercial stations.

Most recently, he was the controller of BBC Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and the Asian Network.

Cooper said: “I’m excited, I love radio, I love the Bauer brands and will enjoy strengthening my relationships with the music industry in new creative ways.”

Bauer Radio UK stations include Absolute Radio, Kiss and Hits Radio.

Dee Ford, group managing director of Bauer Radio UK, said: “The opportunity to extend our audio reach has never been greater – digital distribution in all its forms has enabled our portfolio to grow.

“Developing new audio services and experiences and working closely with music partners will further accelerate that growth.

“Ben brings to Bauer a wealth of music industry and audience knowledge and key eternal relationships.”