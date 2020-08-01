Pensioner: Why should husband pay TV licence after ‘serving his country’?

A pensioner has said she feels saddened that her 94-year-old husband will have to pay the TV licence despite “serving his country”.

Only over-75s in receipt of pension credit will now get the free licence.

Patricia, 85, who does not want to use her surname and is from the East Midlands, told the PA news agency that “somewhere between the politicians and the BBC it’s a complete mess”.

Patricia is carer to husband Bill, who served in the Second World War with the medical branch of the RAF, helping soldiers who were brought into makeshift hospitals in India.

Bill, who turns 95 in November and worked as a chartered accountant, has mobility and hearing issues.

“Bill served this country in the war and came home, knuckled down, got himself a qualification and worked hard on his life,” she said.

“He didn’t retire until he was 92. It’s more on his behalf I’m saying this, and it’s not about money.

“It’s about the principle of the thing – here’s a man of nearly 95, who served his country, and he’s not worth £150 a year. That’s how I look at it.

“He’s in the house all day. He’s in the chair facing the television. He likes watching documentaries and the news…

“And, to my mind, what they’re saying is, ‘For what you did, you’re not worth £150 a year. So, that’s it. I think it’s an insult…

“It comes down to what he did for his country… is that is not worth £150 a year?”

The TV licence costs those who pay £157.50 a year.

She said: “What annoys me more than anything is when I see the salaries some of these TV presenters are on. That’s added insult to injury.”

The former bookkeeper added that the corporation should “take some money off Claudia Winkleman or Fiona Bruce.”