Menu

Advertising

Taylor Swift scores fifth number one album with Folklore

Showbiz | Published:

The singer’s surprise release scuppered Ronan Keating’s chance of topping the charts.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has secured her fifth consecutive number one album with her surprise release Folklore.

The singer’s eighth studio album secured 37,000 chart sales, with 67% of its week one total coming from streams and 33% from downloads, according to the Official Charts Company.

Folklore is solely available in digital formats until it gets a physical release later in the year.

View this post on Instagram

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise ?Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The 30-year-old’s success makes her the fifth female artist to score five or more UK number one albums, after Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.

She previously topped the charts with Red in 2012, 1989 in 2014, Reputation in 2017 and Lover in 2019.

Former Boyzone star Ronan Keating was at number two with his 11th studio album Twenty Twenty, earning him a ninth top 10 record as a solo artist.

Ronan Keating new album and tour
Ronan Keating’s Twenty Twenty (Universal Music Group/PA)

Advertising

Pop Smoke’s posthumous record Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was at three.

The rising star, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in February aged 20 in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery.

Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep were at four with All Distortions Are Intentional, while rapper Juice Wrld’s posthumous album Legends Never Die was at five.

The US rapper died in December aged 21 at a Chicago airport after reportedly overdosing on painkillers.

On the singles chart, Joel Corry and MNEK scored a second week at number one with Head & Heart, narrowly beating Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, who are at number two.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News