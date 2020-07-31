Taylor Swift scores fifth number one album with Folklore

Taylor Swift has secured her fifth consecutive number one album with her surprise release Folklore.

The singer’s eighth studio album secured 37,000 chart sales, with 67% of its week one total coming from streams and 33% from downloads, according to the Official Charts Company.

Folklore is solely available in digital formats until it gets a physical release later in the year.

The 30-year-old’s success makes her the fifth female artist to score five or more UK number one albums, after Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.

She previously topped the charts with Red in 2012, 1989 in 2014, Reputation in 2017 and Lover in 2019.

Former Boyzone star Ronan Keating was at number two with his 11th studio album Twenty Twenty, earning him a ninth top 10 record as a solo artist.

Ronan Keating’s Twenty Twenty (Universal Music Group/PA)

Pop Smoke’s posthumous record Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was at three.

The rising star, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in February aged 20 in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery.

Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep were at four with All Distortions Are Intentional, while rapper Juice Wrld’s posthumous album Legends Never Die was at five.

The US rapper died in December aged 21 at a Chicago airport after reportedly overdosing on painkillers.

On the singles chart, Joel Corry and MNEK scored a second week at number one with Head & Heart, narrowly beating Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, who are at number two.