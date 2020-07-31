Lewis Capaldi to stage meet-and-greet with fans to raise cash for refugees

Lewis Capaldi is offering fans a chance to meet him in person as he auctions off prizes to raise money for refugees.

The singer-songwriter has donated items to the Scottish Refugee Council’s fundraising campaign.

Fans will be able to bid for the star’s leopard print-jacket and backstage passes for his next UK tour, including a meet-and-greet opportunity.

Capaldi said: “I’m really happy to be able to support Scottish Refugee Council and all the work they do helping refugees rebuild their lives in Scotland.

“We are hoping the items attract plenty of attention and raise lots of money.”

Louise McGovern from Scottish Refugee Council said: “We are delighted to work with Lewis on this fundraiser, his support has been amazing, and we know his huge fan base will be thrilled to be in with a chance to meet him at a UK gig next year.”

The fundraising auction goes live on Scottish Refugee Council’s website and social media platforms at 11am on Friday.

It can be found at: www.jumblebee.co.uk/LCxSRC