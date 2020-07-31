Advertising
Laura Tobin struggles to present the weather forecast on a paddle boat
At one point she looked near to falling into the water.
Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin almost fell into a lake when she presented the weather forecast from a paddle board.
Tobin, 38, struggled to face the right way for the cameras, so much of the forecast featured her back.
At one point, she looked near to falling into the water.
“I’m just getting further away” from the cameras, she said.
“I think this may need a rescue,” presenter Ranvir Singh quipped.
“We’re all looking for one of those TV moments… she’s going to go,” co-host Adil Ray added.
Tobin told them “I’m hoping that doesn’t happen” as she struggled to get back to shore.
She concluded: “Did you get the message? It’s basically going to be hot.”
