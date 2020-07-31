Demi Lovato and Gabrielle Union support LGBT community during GLAAD awards

Demi Lovato and Gabrielle Union were among the stars celebrating the LGBT community during the 31st GLAAD Media Awards.

The annual ceremony recognises fair, accurate and inclusive representation in the media.

British comedian Gina Yashere was on hosting duties alongside her fellow comic Fortune Feimster, for a ceremony held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An array of stars – including Lovato, Union, Dolly Parton and Jennifer Garner – appeared and sent their support to the LGBT community.

Lovato, who describes herself as queer, criticised US President Donald Trump’s administration for alleged hostility to trans people.

She said: “It has never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans people of colour, who face outrageous discrimination and danger.

“To all the trans youth, I want to make sure you know that you matter. I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you.

“We are calling on all our racial justice warriors to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBTQ+ community so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives.” – @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade#BlackLivesMatter #BlackTransLivesMatter #GLAADawards pic.twitter.com/wwnA2qmSjP — GLAAD (@glaad) July 31, 2020

“But don’t let anyone, especially our government, fool you into thinking you’re anything less than perfect and meant to be. Be proud of who you are, keep your voices loud and strong, and know that we are fighting for you.”

Union appeared with her husband, the former basketball star Dwayne Wade. The couple’s daughter, Zaya, is transgender.

10 Things I Hate About You star Union said: “Black lives matter and black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBTQ+ community so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives.”

The GLAAD Media Awards recognised nominees across categories including film, comics, gaming, TV and journalism.

Chloe x Halle were among the performers. Among the winners were chart-topping pop star Lil Nas X – who was named outstanding music artist – and Olivia Wilde’s comedy Booksmart, which won outstanding film.

In the TV categories, Schitt’s Creek won outstanding comedy while Pose picked up the drama prize.