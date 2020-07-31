Billie Eilish returns with self-reflective new single My Future

Billie Eilish has returned with her first new music since the release of James Bond title track No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old pop sensation shared My Future on the same day her brother and collaborator Finneas celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The self-reflective track was written at the start of quarantine, Eilish revealed, as she shared the song alongside its anime-inspired music video.

“I’m in love,” Eilish sings, “but not with anybody else, just want to get to know myself.”

Explaining the genesis of the song, Eilish said: “We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me.

“When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth.

“But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

Eilish released her massively successful debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? last year and it propelled her to super stardom.

Backed by the tracks Bad Guy, When The Party’s Over and Bury A Friend, the album reached number one around the world, including in the US and UK.

Eilish became only the second person to ever win the four big categories at the Grammys – best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year – in the same year.

She is also the youngest artist to record a James Bond title track. Her No Time To Die – which will feature in Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong later this year -also reached number one in the UK singles chart.