Bafta TV Awards: The winners list in full
The 2020 ceremony was hosted by Richard Ayoade.
Chernobyl, Stath Lets Flats and The End Of The F***ing World were among the winners at the first socially distanced Bafta TV Awards.
Richard Ayoade hosted for the first time while actor Idris Elba received the special award.
Here are the 2020 winners in full.
Leading actress – Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One
Leading actor – Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Supporting actress – Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***ing World – Channel 4
Supporting actor – Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme – Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC
Male performance in a comedy programme – Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Drama series – The End Of The F***ing World – Channel 4
Single drama – The Left Behind – BBC Three
Mini-series – Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Entertainment performance – Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
Soap and continuing drama – Emmerdale – ITV
International – When They See Us – Netflix
Entertainment programme – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
Comedy entertainment programme – Taskmaster – Dave
Scripted comedy – Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual – Race Across The World – BBC Two
Features – The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two
Must-see moment (voted for by the public) – Gavin And Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One
Current affairs – Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV
Single documentary – The Last Survivors – BBC Two
Factual series – Leaving Neverland – Channel 4
Specialist factual – Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four
News coverage – Hong Kong Protests – Sky News
Sport – 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV
Live event – Blue Planet Live – BBC One
Short-form programme – Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer
Special award – Idris Elba
