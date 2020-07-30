Stephen Graham, Glenda Jackson and Guz Khan in Rankin Bafta portraits

Stephen Graham leaps in the air on a trampoline dressed in a suit and trainers, Glenda Jackson sits in her garden with a cup of tea and Guz Khan is ambushed by his children with water pistols in portraits of Bafta nominees taken by the photographer Rankin.

Suranne Jones reads the paper in an armchair in her garden shed, barefoot while wearing a white trousersuit and flanked by the Bafta she won in 2016 for Doctor Foster.

Suranne Jones (Rankin)

Naomi Ackie poses with her collection of colourful high-heeled shoes, while Youssef Kerkour sits in a tuxedo among his daughter’s toys and Katie McGlynn poses on top of a ride-on lawn mower in a glamorous cream gown.

Naomi Ackie (Rankin)

Graham is nominated in the leading actors category for his role in The Virtues, while Jackson is nominated in leading actress for Elizabeth Is Missing, alongside Jones for Gentleman Jack.

Stephen Graham (Rankin)

Khan is nominated for male performance in a comedy programme for Man Like Mobeen alongside Kerkour for Home, while Ackie is nominated in the supporting actress category for The End of the F****** World and McGlynn is nominated for the must see moment prize for Sinead Osbourne’s death in Coronation Street.

Advertising

Guz Khan (Rankin)

The remote shoot was virtually connected and directed through a series of video calls, with the help of families and friends of the nominees who took part.

Katie McGlynn (Rankin)

Rankin said: “I am so excited to have shot the 2020 Virgin Media Baftas nominee portraits. Despite the limitations, we have created a memorable series of photographs and it has been a real honour to capture some of the biggest TV stars in the intimacy of their own homes.

Advertising

Youssef Kerkour (Rankin)

“To be able to virtually connect, direct, shoot and deliver these portraits without any physical interaction has been a fun challenge and our TV celebrities put on quite the performance for us!”

The TV Baftas will be held as a closed-studio, socially distanced show hosted by Richard Ayoade at 7pm on Friday on BBC One.