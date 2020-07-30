Pixar announces coming-of-age film set in the Italian Riviera

Pixar has announced details of its next animated film release, a coming-of-age tale called Luca set in the Italian Riviera.

The film will follow the titular boy’s “unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides”.

However, Luca’s newfound friend hides a dark secret and is in fact a monster from below the nearby lake’s surface.

Luca director Enrico Casarosa and partner Marit (Ian West/PA)

The film will be directed by Enrico Casarosa, whose work for the famous animation studio includes the Oscar-nominated short film La Luna.

He said: “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship.

“Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca.

“So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

In March the studio released Onward, which follows two elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, who live in a world of faded magic.

Luca is slated to open in UK cinemas on June 18 2021.