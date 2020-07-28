Zendaya celebrates first-ever Emmy nomination

Zendaya said her heart is “overflowing with love and gratitude” as she celebrated her surprise Emmy nomination.

The 23-year-old star was recognised for her lead role in HBO’s dark drama Euphoria and found herself in exalted company.

The leading actress in a drama category also contained Britons Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), as well as Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

It was Zendaya’s first Emmy nomination.

Responding to the honour, Zendaya wrote on Instagram: “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honoured to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you.”

She thanked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and the TV academy for the “beautiful acknowledgement”.

Former Disney Channel star Zendaya added: “We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”

In Euphoria, Zendaya stars as teenage recovering drug addict Rue Bennett. The role earned her a best actress nomination at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January.

Her film roles include The Greatest Showman and the Spider-Man films Homecoming and Far From Home.