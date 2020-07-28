Kate Garraway: It was tough not to see improvement in Derek’s condition

Kate Garraway says she is “desperate” to see improvement in husband Derek Draper’s condition from the effects of coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain co-host, 53, visited Draper in hospital, where he has been since March.

She told Ben Shephard: “I did go and see Derek yesterday. It was quite a tough visit.

“He’s had a tough couple of weeks and it’s just frustrating.

‘It was a tough visit yesterday. He’s had a tough couple of weeks.’ @kategarraway tells @Benshephard how she is staying positive for her husband Derek as he fights against the devastating effects of coronavirus?❤️ pic.twitter.com/MYEWrFIbRX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 28, 2020

“It’s (son) Billy’s birthday today so I think I was extra emotional because you think about the day he was born and Derek’s involvement and how much Derek would like to be present. So it’s very emotional.”

But she said doctors told her to remain positive.

“What the doctors said to me is, ‘Sometimes, a day when nothing has gone backwards and nothing has gone wrong is a positive day.’

“It’s a stable day. It’s just I’m desperate for a step forward… but it’s always lovely to see him and it’s wonderful to have the chance to do that,” she said of being able to visit her husband.

‘It’s that moment you think 'I can’t control the car', smoke, bits of rubber flying everywhere.’ @Kategarraway details the terrifying moment she had a blowout on the motorway and had to be saved by Kent Police. We're glad you're safe Kate? Watch GMB?https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/jmdNcm3Gvq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 27, 2020

On Monday, Garraway said she was at her “absolute limit” after a tyre on her car blew out while she was driving on a motorway.

The presenter was returning to London when she felt as though she was losing control of the vehicle.

“You know people say that God and the universe doesn’t send you what you can’t deal with?

“I’d just like to put a message out: I’m at my limit. I’m at my absolute limit now,” she said.