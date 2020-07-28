Glasgow supermarket film heads to Venice festival

A short film set in a Glasgow supermarket has been selected for this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The Shift is the second movie written and directed by Edinburgh film-maker Laura Carreira – a 2019 Bafta Scotland nominee with her previous production Red Hill.

The 10-day Venice event – which begins on September 2 – is the only major European film festival physically still going ahead this year.

??? THE SHIFT will premiere in Venice!!! I'm so proud for everyone involved, it's quite a milestone for me on a personal level and I couldn't be happier to have done this journey with such a special group of people. A big congratulations to everyone! @la_Biennale @sftnetwork pic.twitter.com/F63SHFupUy — Laura Carreira (@CarreiraLaura) July 28, 2020

Ms Carreira said: “We’re so happy with the news, especially after what has been such a difficult year for our industry.

“The theme of the film has unfortunately become more relevant in the last months and we’ve been witnessing all over the world the impact of job insecurity in people’s lives.

“I hope our film can be a contribution to making what so often happens in isolation visible.

“Venice will be a big celebration and I can’t wait to come together again and to watch films with an audience, which is something I’ve been really missing.”