Brad Pitt scores Emmy nomination for Saturday Night Live appearance

Brad Pitt has scored an Emmy Award nomination for his guest appearance on sketch show Saturday Night Live.

The Hollywood star – who won an Oscar earlier this year – has been recognised by the TV academy for his portrayal of Dr Anthony Fauci, who has become the face of America’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pitt took the role after Dr Fauci jokingly suggested he should play him.

Brad Pitt has earned an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live (David Parry/PA)

Pitt, 56, is nominated in the guest actor in a comedy series category alongside British actor Dev Patel for Modern Love and Adam Driver and Eddie Murphy, both for SNL.

Luke Kirby for The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and the late Fred Willard for Modern Family complete the list of nominees.

Pitt played Dr Fauci in an April episode of SNL, which was produced remotely due to the pandemic.

The leading immunologist later praised the portrayal and said: “I think he did great. I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favourite actors. I think he did a great job.”

During the sketch, Pitt broke character to send a message to frontline workers who had risked their lives during the health crisis.

“And to the real Dr Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” Pitt said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”