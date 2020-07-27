Tearful Megan Thee Stallion opens up on alleged shooting incident

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears as she opened up about allegedly being shot in the feet.

The 25-year-old rising hip-hop star said she suffered gunshot wounds in an incident in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month.

She has not said who pulled the trigger. Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan Thee Stallion, was arrested on a concealed weapon charge and later bailed, Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers are investigating a possible assault in relation to the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up on allegedly being shot in both feet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, took part in an Instagram Live session on Monday to thank fans for their support and hit out at trolls who had mocked her over the incident.

The Texas-born star said she was shot in both feet and underwent surgery to have the bullets removed. Breaking down, she described the alleged shooting as “super scary”.

She added: “It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody, I didn’t deserve to get shot.

“And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons,” she said, revealing the bullets missed “everything”.

The musician, best known for the songs Hot Girl Summer and Savage, then discussed why she initially stayed silent on the incident.

She said it was not to protect anybody, only that “I just wasn’t ready to speak”. She added: “Y’all take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a diary, and that’s not me. I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that ain’t none of their motherf****** business. What if your sister got shot?”

Megan Thee Stallion finished the Instagram Live video by assuring fans she is “alive and well and strong” and ready to “get back to my regular programming”.