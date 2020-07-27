Suranne Jones to star in new series of Channel 4 anthology drama I Am

Anthology series I Am will return to Channel 4 starring Suranne Jones and Ashley Walters.

Doctor Foster actress Jones will appear in I Am Victoria, following on from the success of Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

Each episode of the three-part series will be developed and written by Dominic Savage in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom each story will have its own personal resonance and will explore contemporary female experiences and themes including trust, relationships and mental health.

Ashley Walters will also star in the drama (Ian West/PA)

Jones said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am. Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on.

“I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

Savage said: “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female-led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne.

“It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”

Advertising

The stars of the other two episodes are yet to be announced.

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4 said: “We are utterly delighted to bring back this groundbreaking series.

“Suranne and Dominic have created a truly iconic, heart-rending character in Victoria, and I cannot wait to see how their extraordinary creative vision unfolds on-screen.”