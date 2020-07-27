Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs reveals name of third daughter

Fashion brand founder Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs has named her newborn daughter India Grace Albertine.

The socialite, who is a friend of the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed the child on June 27, 10 days after her due date, weighing 8lb 8oz.

Lady Natasha already shares daughters Georgia, five, and Cienna, three, with husband Rupert Finch.

Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Hello! magazine in their west London home, she said: “I love the newborn phase. It’s so sweet. Not huge amounts of sleep, but it’s nice.

“India is a pretty chilled baby. She gets stroked and poked by her sisters all day long.”

She said of her two elder daughters: “They’re so excited. Cienna keeps asking me: ‘Mummy, can we keep her?’

“I’m like: ‘Yes we definitely are – she’s not going anywhere.’”

She added: “My business and the social mission we support has a lot of links to India.

“Rupert and I always loved the name India, it was the only name we both agreed on. We had it picked out a while ago.”

The Duchess of Cambridge visits a hospital in King’s Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lady Natasha runs the fashion label Beulah London, which counts Zara Tindall and Holly Willoughby among its customers.

Kate recently wore a Beulah London dress during celebrations for the NHS’s 72nd birthday.

Lady Natasha said: “It’s always lovely to see the Duchess in Beulah. She’s a wonderful ambassador for British brands and that is more important than ever at the moment.”

She also suggested she was not planning to have another child, saying “three is enough”.

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.