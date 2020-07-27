Advertising
Jodie Whittaker announces winner of Roald Dahl fundraising competition
The late children’s author’s charity provides specialist nurses and support to seriously ill children.
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has congratulated 10-year-old Sarah after she was named winner of a fundraising competition for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.
Sarah won the Phizz-whizzing Workshops fundraising idea competition, which was judged by Whittaker as well as Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss and CBBC presenter Ed Petrie.
Her fundraising idea was to host a Roald Dahl film night, dress up as your favourite of the late children’s author’s characters, provide drinks and snacks for guests and give a donation.
The judges thought Sarah’s idea was a “simple and creative” way to raise money for the charity, which provides specialist nurses and support to seriously ill children.
In a video message, Whittaker said: “We have been inundated with creative ideas and it was very hard to judge so we decided to award runner-up prizes as well as the overall prize, which was won by Sarah, aged 10. Congratulations Sarah.”
Her prizes include a special Witches book, James And The Giant Peach collector’s figurine, dressing up costume and George’s Marvellous Medicine book.
Petrie said: “It made me realise how many of Roald Dahl’s books have made it onto the screen in some form, and it is a clever way to raise money because it requires minimal effort.”
Azaria, aged five, was named one of the runners-up for her idea to arrange a teddy bears picnic with attendees donating to Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity
Driss said: “Azaria’s teddy bears picnic can be done at home or school, it encourages creativity, is easily accessible and is fun.”
Sarah and the runners-up’s ideas will be listed in an official Roald Dahl Day party pack.
The charity supports 78 Roald Dahl Nurses caring for more than 21,000 children across the UK, with a focus on epilepsy, acquired brain injury, rare diseases, sickle cell and thalassemia.
More information at justgiving.com/campaign/marvellousfundraising
