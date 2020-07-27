Holby City resumes filming with special coronavirus episode

Filming has resumed on Holby City and the show will return with a special episode that sees the hospital gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC has announced.

The special episode will see Holby City’s CEO Max (Jo Martin) wrestle to keep the hospital in control and her staff safe as the pandemic takes hold.

It will also see Max clash with Ric (Hugh Quarshie), as he has lost all trust in her, and the crisis begins to take its toll on Max and the Holby City staff.

? #HolbyCity is back up and running. Filming has begun on a new special episode that sees the hospital gripped by the coronavirus pandemic. The new episode will be on @BBCOne later this year: https://t.co/uQnBtQuGKQ pic.twitter.com/fCD8ahgoBf — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 27, 2020

The Holby City production team has developed comprehensive production protocols to ensure that the series is made safely and social distancing will be adhered to in accordance with current Government guidelines.

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at BBC Studios, said: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.

“We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

The BBC One soap will return to screens later this year, with slightly shorter episodes at 40 minutes long.