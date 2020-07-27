Catherine Zeta-Jones adds new twist to her fashion with footwear collaboration

Catherine Zeta-Jones feels “better and happier now” than she ever has after having turned 50 last year.

The Welsh actress, who celebrated the milestone in September, said she has learned that “age is just a number”.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has launched a collection with Butterfly Twists (Casa Zeta-Jones x Butterfly Twists/PA)

She told PA News Agency: “I know it sounds cliché, but it’s true. I feel better and happier now than I ever have.

“One of the blessings of age is that things roll off your back much more easily. You don’t sweat the small stuff as they say.

“Also, I’ve found it much easier to prioritise things in my life and have learned the power of ‘no’. If it’s not something I really want to do, and it’s going to take time away from my friends and family, I say, ‘No,’ and it’s liberating.”

The Oscar-winning actress has announced a new partnership between her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, and British footwear brand, Butterfly Twists.

She said: “I’ve always had a passion for fashion. I learned to sew from my Nana and my Mam and was always designing and creating something new. Shoes are a natural extension of that, and something I’ve always wanted to design.”

The footwear range is entirely vegan. The Traffic and Chicago star explains: “Butterfly Twists is a vegan brand. In all honesty I didn’t know that when I first started wearing their shoes, before I started collaborating with them. I just knew that I loved them.

“Vegan materials are so advanced and luxurious now, it is difficult to tell the difference between real leather and vegan leather. I know it’s an important consideration for many women and I’m happy I can create something that is stylish without sacrificing style.”

She said she hopes her Butterfly Twists collection will become “go to shoes” for many women.

She added: “They are really comfortable but have style and are unique. These are shoes you can wear to the store and out to dinner. They are versatile and classic all at the same time.”

Zeta-Jones said her time in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic has been spent gardening, noting: “I’ve been doing that quite a bit over the past couple of months. My roses are incredible! It’s so nice to get outside and work in the garden and then see the fruits of your labour.

“We’re a close family, so it’s been really nice for all of us to be together. We can always find something to do, if it’s singing, dancing, cooking – we’re never bored. That’s for sure.”

Butterfly Twists X Casa Zeta-Jones can be found at butterflytwists.com/pages/casa-zeta-jones.