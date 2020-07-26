Scottish Government issues £10m in funding for live events sector

The Scottish Government has announced a £10 million investment to support the live events sector as a restart date remains unknown.

Earlier this month, the UK Government announced a package for the arts sector which would see £97 million given to Scotland through the Barnett formula.

Now, Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop has announced the funding boost, intended to give direct support to venues and businesses in their supply chains, as well as support changes which need to be made to meet social distancing standards upon reopening.

As yet, no date has been set for the restart of live music or other cultural events and the Culture Secretary said they may be unable to begin again “for some time to come”, however drive-in events were allowed to start on Wednesday.

Ms Hyslop said: “We’ve worked closely and constructively with the sector on the challenges they face and they have brought forward some creative ideas on how they can begin to operate safely. In addition to providing immediate support, some of this funding will look to bolster innovation and aid the longer-term recovery of the events industry.

“Scotland has a track record of planning, delivery and success in events at international, national and local level and this £10 million funding will ensure the sector has a future and that we remain the perfect stage for events.”

The Culture Secretary said the funding would ensure the sector had a future (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Information has not yet been released on the application process, but is expected “in due course” from the Scottish Government.

Peter Duthie, chairman of the Event Industry Advisory Group and chief executive of the Scottish Events Campus in Glasgow, welcomed the “good news”.

He added: “Additional funding from Government for this important sector is very welcome and much needed, both by the event organisers and the wider supply chain businesses who are being hit exceptionally hard by the ongoing effect of an extended period of lockdown.

“Scotland’s event industry has worked hard to build a world-class reputation for the nation as the perfect stage for events; we must do everything in our power to protect that.”