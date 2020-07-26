Ruth Langsford reaches out to Dr Alex George following his brother’s death

Ruth Langsford has shared a message of support for Love Island star Dr Alex George following the death of his younger brother.

The presenter, 60, encouraged the A&E doctor to reach out, after her own sister died following mental health difficulties last year.

She commented on one of his Instagram posts: “Alex I am so, so sorry for your tragic loss.

“I lost my sister to mental health last year so I understand the pain and shock you and your family will be feeling.

“I send you the hugest of hugs and if you ever need to talk you know how to reach me.

“My condolences to you and your family and may your darling brother rest in peace.”

In June 2019, Langsford posted a picture of herself with her sister on social media, saying she had died after a “very long illness”.

Dr Alex George

The former reality TV contestant broke the news on Friday, saying he was “devastated”.

Dr George’s brother Llyr was due to begin studying at medical school next month.

“I can’t quite believe I am actually writing this post,” he said on Instagram.

“I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

“I love you so much Llyr.”

On Saturday Dr George thanked well-wishers for their messages of support but said he was still trying to process the news.

He said: “I am sorry that I can’t reply yet. I need to try and process what has happened somehow.”

Dr George appeared on Love Island in 2018.

During the coronavirus pandemic he has documented his experience working in the healthcare system.