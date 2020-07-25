Love Island star Dr Alex George trying to ‘process’ brother’s death

Love Island star Dr Alex George has thanked well-wishers for their messages of support following the death of his younger brother, and said he is still trying to process the news.

His brother Llyr was due to begin studying at medical school next month.

On Saturday the A&E doctor wrote on Instagram Stories: “Thank you for all the messages of kindness here and to my phone. I am incredibly grateful of the support and it means so much.

“I am sorry that I can’t reply yet. I need to try and process what has happened somehow.”

The former reality TV contestant broke the news on Friday, saying he was “devastated”.

“I can’t quite believe I am actually writing this post,” he said on Instagram.

“I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

“I love you so much Llyr.”

He added that his brother was “the kindest and most caring soul”.

Llyr was a budding doctor who was set to begin his studies.

“I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor,” Dr George said.

“We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated.”

Dr Alex George starred in Love Island in 2018 (ITV/PA)

Fellow Love Island contestant Wes Nelson was among those who sent messages of support.

He wrote: “So sorry to hear this Alex! Stay strong I love you mate!”

Rosie Williams, who also appeared in the ITV show, said: “Oh no Alex! This is so awful. I’m so so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Sending you all the love in the world. Thinking of you and your family through this terrible time.”

Dr George appeared on Love Island in 2018.

During the coronavirus pandemic he has documented his experience working in the healthcare system.