Kanye West issues public apology to wife Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West has apologised to wife Kim Kardashian West for going public with a “private matter”.

The rapper revealed during an event in South Carolina that the couple had considered aborting their first child.

West, who says he is running for US president, said a message from God convinced him to keep the baby.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Following a tumultuous week in which he made a series of claims against his wife and her family, West has now tweeted an apology.

He said: “I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

“To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

West’s erratic tweets including claims his wife had tried to get him locked up by doctors and he made a series of accusations against his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

He also said he had tried to divorce Kardashian West, who he married in 2014.

Amid fears for her husband’s state of mind, Kardashian West, the mother of West’s four children, issued a lengthy statement saying she and her family were “powerless” to intervene and reminded fans he has bipolar disorder.

She said: “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

She added that she has not discussed his condition before because she is “very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health”.

She added: “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

West made his abortion claims during an event on July 19.