Alex Rodriguez shares sweet birthday message to fiancee Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet birthday message to fiancee Jennifer Lopez as the pop superstar celebrated turning 51.

Former professional baseball player Rodriguez posted the tribute on Instagram, alongside a video of the couple’s highlights set to Dean Martin’s Volare.

“Happy Birthday, Macha!!!” Rodriguez wrote. “Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration.

“I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”

Rodriguez, 44, popped the question in March last year and the couple were set to get married this year before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

They have been dating since 2017. Chart-topping star Lopez commented on Rodriguez’s post and said: “Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!”

To mark her birthday, Lopez’s fans from from around the world sent personalised birthday messages that were posted on her Instagram account.

Alongside a video of the messages, J-Lo wrote: “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different.

“But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!!”