The Walking Dead season 10 finale date announced after coronavirus delay

The long-awaited finale of The Walking Dead’s tenth season will arrive in October, it has been announced.

The episode had originally been due to air in April, however post-production special effects were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Work has now been completed, it was confirmed during the post-apocalyptic show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, and it will air in the US on October 4.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will FINALLY air Sunday, October 4th at 9PM on AMC! It will be immediately followed by the Series Premiere of #TWDWorldBeyond (and then @AMCTalkingDead) pic.twitter.com/dMRq4dh1o0 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 24, 2020

No UK air date was announced.

Fans watching the virtual panel were also shown an extended teaser of the episode, showing Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel scrambling to help set up a defence against the incoming horde of the undead.

Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol are also trying to escape the zombies. And the trailer contains the arrival of a mystery masked figure armed with two deadly scythes.

Earlier during the Comic-Con@Home panel, fresh information was revealed for The Walking Dead’s spin-off Fear The Walking Dead.

Its sixth season will also premiere in October, launching in the US on October 11.

No UK date was announced.

Stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Ruben Blades took part in the panel, which was held virtually after the physical Comic-Con was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Fans were given a fresh look at the upcoming season through a grim new trailer, featuring the usual mix of human-on-zombie violence as well as human-on-human.

It revealed British actor James’ character Morgan Jones now has a violent bounty hunter on his trail and ended with his eyes turning red.

Executive producer Andrew Chambliss joked: “It’s not allergies. There’s something going on with Morgan.”

Chambliss also revealed producers were almost finished shooting the first half of season six of Fear The Walking Dead before the pandemic halted work.

All episodes are written, he said, and shooting will resume when it is safe to do.

Chambliss added: “It’s a waiting game.”