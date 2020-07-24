Pop star Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Pop star Ciara and her American football quarterback husband Russell Wilson are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple announced on Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram.

They both shared from their accounts that their son was born on Thursday and weighed eight pounds, one ounce.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!Mommy & Daddy Love You!Win Harrison Wilson7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ ?? pic.twitter.com/tZv4ukNqXQ — Ciara (@ciara) July 24, 2020

Ciara posted video footage from the hospital of her holding her baby while in bed shortly after his birth.

The singer sang Happy Birthday to him while sporting a black mask.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” the couple posted on their social media accounts.

Win is the second child for the couple, who married in 2016 in England. Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson the following year.

Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.